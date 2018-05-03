Rosalind Boron Sledge, age 93, died peacefully Monday, April 30, 2018 in Monticello. The youngest of four girls, Rosalind was born in Westminster, Vermont on January 26, 1925 to Stefan and Rose Skibiski Boron.

Rosalind graduated from Amherst High School in 1942 and attended North Hampton Commercial College. Upon graduation she was employed by Pratt and Whitney Aircraft in Hartford, Connecticut until the end of WWII.

Roz met her husband, Jim at the University of Massachusetts while he was enrolled in an Air Force College Program. They were married on February 2, 1946 in South Deerfield, Massachusetts.

Before moving to Monticello, Florida in 1953, they lived in Atlanta, Waco and Dallas, Texas while Jim attended Georgia Tech and Baylor College of Dentistry. Her various employment included work with the Jefferson County School Superintendent’s office and the State Legislature. Rosalind enjoyed playing bridge with her friends, travels to several countries in Europe and especially her missionary trip to Barbados.

Rosalind is survived by her husband of 72 years, James S. Sledge. She also leaves behind 2 children; her son, James Lamar Sledge and her daughter, Rebecca Rose Erwin (Gerry), all of Monticello; a grandson, John Scott McCall of Kailua, Hawaii; and several nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her parents and 3 sisters; Jessie Swaluk, Elly Malzenski and Charlotte Seipel.

The family is grateful for the loving care of Dr. Mark Brewer (Thomasville, Georgia) and the staff of Big Bend Hospice.

A memorial service is planned in early June. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Big Bend Hospice.

