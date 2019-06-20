Rosanna Harris

Rosanna Nealy Harris, 81, of Monticello, Fla., passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, at Mt. Pleasant Ministries in Capps, Fla., with burial in Mt. Ararat Cemetery following. Viewing-visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 21, at Greater Lloyd Church of God In Christ.

Mrs. Harris was a devoted member of Greater Lloyd COGIC and a former security guard. Survivors include her loving daughters: Earlene (Larry) Tucker, Darlene (Gregory) Washington, Marie (Reginald) Taylor and Beatrice Harris; 18 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; three sisters, Catherine Nealy, Flossie Nealy and Irene Morris; two brothers, Phillip Nealy and Daniel Nealy; and a host of other relatives and friends.

