Rotary changing diapers

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The Monticello Rotary Club members heard all about diapers during their Friday afternoon meeting... they even got to pass around one or two!

Pat Cichon, founder of the Jefferson Diaper Brigade, spoke to the membership about her new venture and how it came about. This is a national effort customized to fit locally in Jefferson County.

The Diaper Brigade is a charitable organization serving low income families; families that are short on money to purchase enough diapers to allow for the frequent changes that a baby needs to keep him/her clean and dry.

Cichon spent a considerable amount of time researching about her new venture and learned that babies and toddlers can develop serious medical problems if diapers aren't changed when needed.

Families that are short on money to purchase the amount of diapers they need tend to use them more sparingly and don't change them as often as they should. This was why she decided, with the support of her husband Ron, to start up the Jefferson Diaper Brigade.

With the need so heavy in Jefferson County her venture needs help in collecting donations and other forms of support. She may be contacted at 850-228-4633 for more information.

In conjunction with the local food pantries, the Diaper Brigade has already distributed 2,500 diapers to needy families.

“This is not a cure-all but if this program can help even a few, it's working,” she adds. “There are approximately 700 children in Jefferson County under the age of five.