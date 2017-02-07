Rotary working in the community

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Chief Mark Matthews of the Jefferson County Fire Rescue was guest speaker to the Monticello Rotary meeting on a recent Friday afternoon.

He talked about the evolution of fire and emergency services offered in Jefferson County. He praised his personnel for helping to protect our community each and every day.

Adopt-A-Road is a community cleanup effort that Rotary members have been active in for a while now. They pick-up trash along Nash Road on a designated Saturday morning. This community service brings the members together, doing another worthwhile activity.

Rotary members have scheduled and are planning their annual Sandbagger Classic Golf Tournament. The event will be held at the Jefferson Country Club, on Saturday, March 4. The community is asked to support and attending the fundraising event.