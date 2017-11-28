Roy Irving King, age 69, resident of Monticello, Florida, died at his home November 22, 2017. Roy was born January 15, 1948 in Rochester, New York to Irving LeRoy King and Ruth Ralphel Harmor. When Roy was seven years old, his family moved to West Palm Beach, Florida. Roy was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Sandra Lee King.

Roy was the first in his family to attend college. He attended Florida State University for his Bachelor's Degree in Biology and then continued on at FSU to obtain a Master's Degree in Science Education. After college, Roy worked as an instructor at his beloved Seacamp, which he attended as a teenager. Seacamp (Newfound Harbor Marine Institute) is dedicated to marine science education; its mission is to create awareness of the complex and fragile marine world and to foster critical thinking and informed decision making about man's use of natural resources. This educational experience influenced Roy's entire life and career as he went on to teach high school biology in Thomasville, Georgia at Thomasville High School and Brookwood School where he inspired many student with his enthusiastic style. He later worked for the State of Florida as an environmental educator at the Florida Game & Fish Commission and the South Florida Water Management District. He also worked closely with Tall Timbers on various projects throughout his career. Roy returned to teaching in Thomasville at the Charter School at Bishop Hall before he finally retired.

Environmental Education was not just a vocation, it was a lifelong commitment. What mattered to Roy was the environment and the students, whether they be kindergarteners or senior citizens! In his own words he was always "happy to try to win one for the wild places!"

Roy was a lifelong learner and was passionate about the ethical use and conservation of natural resources. He also was an avid sailor and unwavering Seminole! After retiring, Roy served as treasurer to the Aucilla/Wacissa Riverkeepers and was very active in their ongoing fight to keep 160 acres of old growth cypress trees intact. He was also a member of the Jefferson County Democratic Executive Committee.

Roy is survived by his two daughters: Gretchen Bickel and Camille King (Rae Lovko); his grandchildren: Chandler Giddes (Ashley), Zachary Giddes, India Giddes, and Griffin Lovko King; and his two great-grandchildren Reagan & Cameron Giddes.

A Celebration of Life Ceremony in honor of Roy I. King will be held at Noon, December 2nd at the Miccosukee Land Co-op Community Center, 9601 Miccosukee Road, Tallahassee, Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to the Aucilla/Wacissa Riverkeepers, Inc., P.O. box 517, Monticello, FL 32345 or to Seacamp, 1300 Pine Avenue, Big Pine Key, FL 33043, (www.seacamp.org).

For Roy, every day of his life was a celebration and an opportunity to save this planet. He lived life on his terms and was an inspiration to us all.

Related