Roy Roger Gilmore, age 90, of Monticello, Fla., died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in his home.

He was born March 26, 1929 to Benjamin and Ola Gilmore in Samson, Ala. He graduated from Samson High School and went on to serve his country honorably during the Korean War in the 933rd Field Artillery Battalion (Dixie Division).

After leaving the Army, Roy moved to Monticello, where he raised his family.

He is survived by his daughter, Tammi Gilmore Jeffrey, and his son Paul (Kim) Gilmore and a host of nieces and nephews.

The graveside service, which will be handled by Beggs Funeral Home of Monticello, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26, at the Beth Page Cemetery, located in Wacissa, Fla.

Related