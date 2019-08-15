Roy T. Settergren Jr. passed away on Aug. 12, 2019. He is survived by his son, “Dude” Roy T. Settergren III; daughter-in-law, Deanna Settergren; and their three children, Sydney (12), Rebekah (4) and Asher (3 months).

Roy was a hardworking, southern, patriotic American man.

As an engineer, he started his career at Olin in St. Marks, Fla. After 29 years of hard work, he retired from Martin Electronics in Perry, Fla. Roy also ran a small lawn care business and completed small jobs after he retired. For the last three years he worked at Robinsons Gunworks in Monticello, where he was loved like family by all.

“I’ll be a son of a buck!” was his favorite saying... God bless your soul, R.I.P. You will be dearly missed... A family-held memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug 24, at Cody Pentecostal Holiness in Wacissa, Fla.

“Greater love hath no man than this; that a man lay down his life for his friends.” (John 15:13 KJV)

