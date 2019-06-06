Ruby Virginia Harris Gray was born on December 7, 1928 in Monticello, Fla., and went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

Mrs. Gray was a native of Jefferson County. She was of the Baptist Faith and a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, supportive sister, loyal friend and devout Christian.

She leaves behind a lasting footprint of love and compassion that will be remembered by all the lives she has touched.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Stella Kinsey Harris and Perry Harris; her husband, Roy Gray; her son, Jimmy Gray; and a son-in-law, David C. Hobbs; her sisters, Ollie Ophelia Harris, Thelma Jean Weaver, Mary Eileen Boland, and Barbara Ann Hopson.

She is survived by her sister, Frances H. Walker; three daughters: Debbie Hartsfield, Brenda G. Hobbs, and Mary Lynn Anderson (Demott); her grandchildren: Staci Burroughs (Chris), Mark Gray (Linda), Becky H. Branch (Chris), Cassidy A. Shupard (John), Brittany H. Bishop (Glen), and Casey Anderson (Nicole); great-grandchildren: Ashley Webb (Preston), Christopher Burroughs, Madison Branch, Asher Lane Anderson, Benjamin David Bishop, Wesley Hobbs Bishop, and another great-grand daughter due in August. She is also survived by a sister-in-law Mary Handley and a devoted friend Betty Hobbs, whom she loved like a sister.

The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, June 7, at Calvary Baptist Church, in Monticello, with the funeral service immediately following at 11 am.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice Foundation, Tallahassee, Fla.

