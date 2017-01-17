Rumored JCMHS football program ending is false

Lynette Norris

ECB Publishing, Inc.

“I addressed that at the High School Football All Stars game,” said First Sgt. Terry Walker, who is also the new JCMHS Athletic Director.

At that Friday, January 13 game played in Thomasville, he was approached by television news cameras and asked about the latest product hot off the rumor mill, that Jefferson County Middle High School was ending its football program.

It was a rumor that most likely started because it is true that some players are leaving for teams in other counties, and it is also true that Leon County schools are actively recruiting Jefferson County players – all currently allowed because of the school’s grade.

It is true that other students are leaving because of the turnover rate in classroom teachers. “Every year, we have four, five or six new teachers,” said Walker. By the time they get to know somebody, they’re gone.”

The same thing has happened with the athletic department, with new coaches almost every year for several years in a row.

Kids need stability, and “relationships are the key” he said emphatically. Students who are able to build relationships with their coaches and teachers are unlikely to leave.

It also takes the right coach, he added, “a coach who fits the culture of these kids” – the right coach, who understands both the kids and the fact that academics must come first.

“Study hall started Monday (January 9) the first day I took over,” he said. The kids are not allowed to go to practice until after study hall.

“Once we raise our school grade, they (the other schools) can’t touch our kids.”

A local news channel had a video on its website about the rumor, but “we made them take it down,” said school board member Sandra Saunders.

The immediate big event on the horizon for both Saunders, Walker and the rest of the school district is the state board meeting January 18 to look at the school district’s final budget and Turnaround Plan, and either approve or disapprove both, thus deciding the fate of the school.

With a new Superintendent, new principals and new coaches, Walker is hopeful that the change will be for the good. “We’re in the rebuilding phase right now, that’s true…but as long as we have a school, we’ll have a football program.”