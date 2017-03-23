Running For Paws April 8

Debbie Snapp

The 4th annual Running For Paws Barrel Race, a benefit for the Jefferson County Humane Society (JCHS), is scheduled to take place on April 8 at Evil Twin Farms on Highway 19 South, 8535 South Jefferson Road, Lamont. Exhibitions begin at 10 a.m. and the race begins at 1 p.m.

This Saturday of barrel racing, a silent auction, raffles, concessions, and horses is co-approved by the Women's Professional Rodeo Association, a Divisional Circuit Event. Open 4D $5,000 added - $30 entry fee; Youth 4D $500 added - $25 entry fee; Exhibitions $3, Grounds fee $5 per person. Cash or checks are acceptable. There is no admission fee for spectators but donations to the JCHS are welcome.

Jerry Byrd, three time NBHA World Championship announcer, will be announcing for this racing event. Most of this year's participants should recognize his amazing voice. He has 30+ years of experience in the entertainment industry, with 16 of those years as a rodeo announcer. He comes from Foley, Alabama. He will certainly make this race fun for everyone.

Lots and lots of auction and raffle items have been donated for this cause. Thanks to everyone for these excellent donations. They will definitely add to the fundraising for the animals needing help in Jefferson County. And, thanks to the volunteers agreeing to give of their time and talents for a great cause.

For more information about this event contact Coordinator Sherri Dean at 850-524-4442 or eviltwinfarms@yahoo.com.

To make a donation, contact JCHS Director Connie Heath at 850-342-0244 or drop by Wolf Creek Pet Adoption Center during regular business hours, 2123 East Washington Street. All proceeds benefit the JCHS. Be sure to check out Evil Twin Farms Barrel Racing Association Facebook page to view donations and for more information.

