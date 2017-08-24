Rupert “Peter” Iaukea, 78, of Tallahassee, passed away on August 19, 2017.

Born in French Cameroons, West Africa, Peter was a longtime resident of Tallahassee. He was a 1956 graduate of Leon High School in Tallahassee. He was retired Army National Guard and served in Desert Storm.

Survivors include four children, Matthew Moran (Angie) of Monticello; Garrett Moran of Tallahassee; Elizabeth Iaukea (Gene Ryan) of Tacoma, Washington; and Polani Kimberl (Darin) of Tallahassee; one sister, Kai Moss of Chicago, IL; one brother, John Iaukea of Tallahassee; six grandchildren, Darin Kimberl II; Leilani Kimberl; Kristen Moran; Allison Heffner; Ron Heffner; and Casey Ryan; one great grandchild; and his former wife, Candace Iaukea.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, August 25 at Dorothy B. Oven Park, 3205 Thomasville Rd., Tallahassee, FL 32308. Memorials may be made to the Florida Wildlife Federation, donatenow.networkforgood.org/donate-to-fwf or the Tallahassee Animal Service Center, 1125 Easterwood Drive, Tallahassee, FL 32311. Lifesong (www.lifesongfunerals.com or 850-627-1111) is assisting the family with arrangements.

