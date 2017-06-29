RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, TRUMP, TRUMP, TRUMP !

That’s all the mainstream media and the Trump opposition has to talk about! How many of you remember when President Obama was caught on a live open microphone back in March of 2012 whispering to the then Russian President Dmitry Medvedve, “tell Vladimir that after the election (Obama’s) I will have more flexibility”. Putin took his cue from that and waited until Obama was re-elected before taking over the Crimea and it’s gas distribution systems! Mainstream media was silently sitting on the sidelines, when Putin was given the green light by Obama’s new found flexibility. With absolutely no criticism over President Obama’s “flexibility” remark and Russian troops in the Crimea!

The media was again deathly silent when President Obama rushed to give Iran $150 billion and a secret night flight carrying $400 million in cash. It was like a scene from Miami Vice. Then another $1.3 billion in cash was sent a short time later! President Clinton and President Bush both acknowledged that Iran’s regime was one of the world’s worst sponsor’s of state supported terrorism! Within, hours of the Iran giveaway, Iran’s generals were in Russia shopping for military equipment! Russia needed that cash! Where was the mainstream media’s criticism? What did we get out of this inept deal other than the loss many lives directly attributed to Iran’s newly bought weapons, purchased and distributed, with their new windfall from this awful Iran deal?

Evidently, Obama was notified by our own CIA about Russian meddling in our election process as early as July or August of 2016. Why didn’t he stop it dead in its tracks then? That might have gotten Hillary some sympathy votes and might have changed the election outcome or maybe Obama wasn’t really interested in a Hillary victory! Maybe he whispered to Putin about another empty threat over the Red Phone, about a line in the sand and wink and a nod about “flexibility”.

Maybe the mainstream media and the Trump opposition are focused on the wrong president to investigate about a strong Russian connection?

Steven Rissman