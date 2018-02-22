Ruth Becker Newcomb

Ruth R. (Becker) Newcomb, 98, of Monticello, Florida passed away following a short illness on Thursday, January 18, 2018 at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

Ruth was born on January 27, 1919, in Boone County near Newman Grove, Nebraska, a daughter of William and Alta (McDonald) Becker. The eldest of 6 children, she lived with her family on a farm, beginning her education in a country schoolhouse and continuing in Albion Public School. Ruth left home to further her education at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, but her studies were deferred after completing year 1 due to the Great Depression and resulting financial hardships at home. Ruth returned to Boone County where she lived at home and taught school in the local one-room schoolhouse, to help the family. One of her star students was her youngest brother, Art. In addition to the 4 years teaching in Nebraska, Ruth resumed her studies at Wayne State Teachers College, ultimately completing her BA degree at Upper Iowa University in 1955.

Ruth married Joseph Newcomb on June 22, 1941. They settled in Strawberry Pt., Iowa, where Joe was employed. During WWII, while Joe served in the Navy, the couple lived in Norfolk, Virginia and Corpus Christi, Texas. Following the war, the couple purchased a farm near Fayette, Iowa. Upon an attractive opportunity presented to Ruth during a visit of the couple with friends in the Tampa, Florida area, they decided to sell the farm and remain in Florida. Ruth continued her education, completing her studies with the attainment of a MS in Library Science in 1959, and PhD in Philosophy in 1969 from FSU, where she was invited to join the faculty. She was awarded membership in several honorary societies including Delta Kappa Gamma, Beta Phi Mu (International Library Science Honor Fraternity) and Kappa Delta Pi. With the exception of a 3-year hiatus from FSU when she taught at USF, she remained at FSU until her retirement from a 23-year long teaching career in 1975. During her years at FSU, she traveled extensively throughout the state of Florida, assisting with the cataloguing of many school and civic libraries.

In 1972 Ruth and Joe moved to their property in Jefferson County. Upon later retiring from farming, they developed and sold their previously timbered acreage. Proceeds from the sales were directed to the Florida Sheriff Youth Ranches. Timber sale proceeds were given to the United Methodist Children’s Home in Enterprise.

Ruth was very active in the several churches the couple attended through the years, teaching classes and serving on committees. Upon moving to Jefferson County, the couple attended Monticello Methodist Church, until I-10 was completed. They became members of Grace Lutheran Church in Tallahassee following the construction of the Interstate. Ruth and Joe enjoyed traveling with their Airstream trailer, joining the Airstream Club. Ruth was an active member of the Lloyd Extension Homemakers Club

Ruth lived to be just 1 week short of 99 years. She was able to remain in the couple’s home In Jefferson County due to the wonderful help and attention she received from her neighbors and church family during the last 9 years, and during her final 3 years to the excellent assistance and care she received from caregivers Joyce Johnson, Joleen Williams, Ruth Frazier and Sabrina Wester. Her family is grateful for the loving concern and care she received from so many, too numerous to name.

Survivors include 10 nieces and nephews, 13 great nieces and nephews, and 12 great-great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by Joe, her husband of 64 years, her parents, 3 brothers, 2 sisters, and 1 nephew.

A Memorial Service will be held in the Chapel at Grace Lutheran Church in Tallahassee, Florida on Monday, February 12 at 10:30 a.m. There will be a light reception following. Both Ruth and Joe will be interred in the Tallahassee National Cemetery, with graveside services with Military Honors commencing at 1:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that any memorial monies be directed to the Florida Sheriff Youth Ranches or Grace Lutheran Church.

