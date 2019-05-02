Sam Madison Jr. reaches the NFL coaching sideline

Submitted By Mary Madison

From the Jefferson County Little League flag football field, to the FAMU DRS High School field, to the University of Louisville College field, then onto the professional playing field of the Miami Dolphins (for nine years) and the New York Giants (for three years), and earning a Super Bowl Ring (#42), Sam Madison, Jr. has given his family and fan base years of football excitement and much pride in being a Jeffersonian.

He has been giving back to the community he loves for over a decade and a half. He's quick to correct any source who says Thomasville, GA is where he’s from – he was born at the hospital there – or some have said Tallahassee because he graduated from DRS. He is proud to call Monticello, Jefferson County his home.

Mary Madison, Sam’s mom and spokesperson, asks that the Jefferson County community join with their family in congratulating Sam for reaching a higher pinnacle in his football career, which has put him on the NFL professional sideline as Defensive Backs Coach for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The invitation derived from Sam’s former New York Giants Defensive Coach Steve Spagnola, and who formerly coached the LA Rams and each pre-season, had Sam to come and coach his Defensive Backs. Joining the Chiefs’ staff as Defensive Coordinator, it was clear who he wanted to coach the backs.

Mary states: “It’s good to have a team to cheer for again, even if Sam's not playing, I have lots of players to cheer for, especially the defense. I’m eagerly waiting for the season to begin and hopefully to make a trip or two to cheer in person.”

Some of Sam Madison Jr.’s give-backs include free haircuts, and book bags filled with school supplies before the start of school every year since 2008, for young men from PreK to twelfth grade; and he has also coordinated the Northwest 7 on 7, a football camp for youngsters, these past six years.