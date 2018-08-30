Sam’s 50 Free Haircuts/ Supplies another success

Story Submitted by Mary Madison

“The August 11 Madison Avenue for Kids Foundation's Free Haircuts/School Supply giveaway was another success,” stated event coordinator Mary Madison, mother of Jefferson County native Sam Madison, Jr., who offered the haircuts and school supplies to young men in grades PK through 12 at no cost to them or their families.

Mary expressed the pleasure it has been to coordinate “Jr's” (as he is affectionately called by her as well as Sam Madison, Jr.'s family and peers) outreach, and giveaways over the 15 years, beginning in 2003.

With his annual Educational Partnership Rallies (5 years), the first one-day Professional Football Camp for 100 students at no cost, corporate sponsors and Jefferson County Sam Fans and Friends paying the cost ($25) of each participant and all proceeds going to the Jefferson County Recreation Park to purchase youth equipment; a Bed, Bath and Beyond Brunch for young ladies and their mothers; and of course, his current event.

“I've always tried to instill in my children [and] grandchildren, not to live a 'cosmetic' life – looking good on the surface with nothing good on the inside to show your beauty on the outside from within,” stated Mary. “They all have caring, good hearts.”

“I would like to give a decade of heartfelt thanks to Mrs. Angela Gray for her school supplies partnership contributions. I personally told her how proud I was of her giving spirit when I read of her donating her hair. Thanks goes to Barber Kendrick Norton for his decade of cutting and for bringing Barber Teree Dunlap in to the partnership,” added Mary Madison.

The traditional 29th Backpack Recipient was Devonte Hawkins.

Besides the school supplies, Devonte received the backpack filled with other items including socks, varied personal hygiene products, flip flops, a dictionary, index cards, post-it notes, legal pads, highlighters, a word search book, and additional note paper, tablets and composition books.

The number 29 originated from Sam Madison, Jr.'s NFL Jersey number when he played with the Miami Dolphins and the New York Giants.

Another annual event Sam conducts in April is the Sam Madison Series of the North Florida Classic of the 7 vs. 7 Tournament Qualifier.

This three-day event brings high school teams in the local area and north, west areas to compete for individual team trophies while trying to qualify and to move to the national championship.

Sam has retired from playing football on the field, but his football involvement is stronger than when he played.

He is assistant defensive coach at his older son, Kellen's high school – The Saint Thomas Aguinas Raiders; before pre-season, NFL coaches invite him to coach their Cornerbacks and now that preseason has begun, he announces games for the Dolphins on local media.

Football is his passion and career.