Samuel Matthias Shiver, 21, of Monticello, Fla., passed away in Madison, Fla., on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. He was born Feb. 26, 1998 in Shelbyville, Ind. Sam attended and graduated from Sail High School in Tallahassee, Fla., in 2016.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Jewell Williamson and grandmother, Mae Williamson of Shelbyville, Ind.

He is survived by his parents, Jeff Shiver and Valerie Shiver, of Monticello; sister, Amanda Thibeault (Todd); three nephews, Caden (10), Owen (4) and Ethan (1), of Tallahassee; Uncle Tim and Aunt Cheryl Streeval and cousins Caleb, Bethany and Charity Streeval, of Edinburgh, Ind.; paternal grandparents, Jimmy Shiver and Lenafaye Shiver, of Monticello; and a host of other aunts, uncles and cousins.

Sam loved gardening, music and singing. He loved working with animals and was employed with Teal Brook Kennels of Monticello. He loved his family and his best friends were his Mom and Dad.

Visitation for family and friends will be held at Beggs Funeral Home of Monticello on Wednesday, Aug. 21, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Graveside services will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery in Shelbyville, Ind. at a later date.

Related