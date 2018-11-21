Santa Claus to visit Monticello Woman’s Club

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

All good boys and girls are invited to come and visit with Santa Claus on Saturday, December 15, from 9 a.m. until noon at the Monticello Woman’s Club.

There will be free snacks, treats and a special gift of a book to every child who stops by for a special visit with Santa.

For those who are looking for ways to be a special Holiday Helper for St. Nick, the Monticello Woman’s Club is accepting donations of new books or monetary donations in order for the club to purchase books.

The books will help aid the club’s literacy program, which aims to send children home with a book to call their own.

“If children have a book of their own, there will always be someone who can read it to them,” said Club President Dianne Braren.

For those who would like to donate books, contact Club President Braren at (850) 264-6533.

The Monticello Woman’s Clubhouse is located at 975 E. Pearl St., in Monticello.