Satsuma time in Jefferson County

Lynette Veit

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The Cold Hardy Citrus Association is just getting off the ground in Jefferson County and is is looking for new members - particularly, farmers interested in joining the seven or eight satsuma growers already in the county, whose young trees are expected to start producing fruit within the next two to three years.

Satsumas are a cold-hardy variety of citrus that are particularly suited to the climate of Northeast Florida, where they can get the necessary number of cold hours and dormancy period to produce fruit.

Local farmers met with Association representatives at the Florida-Georgia Processing Plant on Boston Highway to learn more about the process, what it entails, and what the market is like for satsuma products, from whole fruit, to jams and jellies, to syrup, to beverages.

In the 1940s and 50s, there was a thriving satsuma industry in North Florida, but it didn’t survive the big freezes of the 80s when all the trees died out. However, there have been some marked improvements in the industry, such as new root stocks that can weather temperatures in the single digits. The Association is working to re-introduce satsuma production here.

Kim Jones of Florida Georgia Citrus opened the meeting.

“We want to educate growers and get together with one voice on what our goals are,” he told the audience. They didn’t yet have a board of directors, so they were looking for people interested in serving in that capacity as well.

“We need representation in Florida,” he said. “Research efforts and resources are huge here in Florida, and we need to take advantage of that to help make citrus grow in this region.”

Some of the areas they want to work on are the regulations affecting transport of produce across the Georgia and Alabama state lines and and developing a niche market for satsumas and satsuma products. With young trees currently in Jefferson County, the time to start advertising and marketing is now. Market is more than just finding customers; there is also the logistics of delivery to be considered.

Phillip Rucks of Phillips Rucks Citrus Nursery, Inc., of Frostproof, FL., discussed several varieties of satsumas that are suitable to Jefferson County, with each variety ripening at different times from October through mid-December: Owari, the most popular; Brown Select; Kimbrough, a variety from Lousiana; Silver Hill, from Alabama; and Dobashi, a variety growers might want to try here to to finish off the system. Planting combinations of these provides the longest possible harvest window. In Jefferson County, with the cooler weather we often have, growers should be able to catch the early market with early-ripening varieties.

Part of the appeal of satsumas, aside from their sweet, crisp taste, are their loose skins, which make peeling them very easy. Also at the meeting was a large tent housing several satsuma products and a meal catered by the Rev Cafe, featuring satsuma burgers and salad with satsuma dressing.

“Don’t be one-dimensional,” said Rucks. “Spread the risk over a variety of satsuma trees and markets.” The weather here, along with the freezes it may or may not bring, is different from year to year.

The Association has a plan to encourage local growers to plant more satsuma groves in Jefferson County, and educate growers on management and care.

Florida-Georgia Citrus, LLC, sells whole fruit and juice and is currently working to find new markets. Currently, you can find their jellies and syrup at Bachman Studios in Monticello.

For more information, visit the Florida-Georgia Citrus Facebook page or contact them at (229) 224-7698.