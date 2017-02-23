Scam-Alert

FBI officials in Tallahassee are warning North Florida residents to be aware of recent reports of scammers impersonating government agencies to steal thousands of dollars.

The FBI Tallahassee office has received reports of scammers targeting residents across north Florida with unsolicited telephone calls wherein the caller claims to be a representative of a government agency including the FBI Jacksonville Division.

Officials say many versions of the government impersonation scam exist, but they all exploit intimidation tactics.

The caller typically tells victims that charges have been, or soon will be, filed against them, then threatens to confiscate the recipient’s property, freeze their bank accounts, or have them arrested unless payment is made immediately.

If the recipient questions the caller, the caller becomes more aggressive.

The scammers tell victims it will cost thousands of dollars in fees to resolve the situation. The caller then typically instructs victims to wire “settlement” money or provide payment via prepaid cards or gift cards to avoid arrest.

The FBI officials stress that federal agencies do not call or email individuals nor do they threaten or demand that money be sent.

They say scammers often spoof caller ID information, and these phone calls are fraudulent even if they appear to be coming from a federal agency’s legitimate phone number.

The FBI officials advise that victims hang up immediately and report the call.

They say anyone who is the victim of a scam and suffers a financial or other loss should file a report with the local law enforcement agency.

