Schofill captures first AJGA win

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Local resident and junior golfer Megan Schofill shot a tournament total of 2-over-par 218 during the E-Z-GO Vaughn Taylor Championship at the Jones Creek Country Club in Evans, Georgia, July

17 – 20. She now leads by two. She went bogey-free on her front-nine en route to a second round of 1-over-par 73 and a tournament total of 1-over-par 145 to lead.

One of the tournament sponsors was PGA Player Vaughn Taylor, who she was excited to meet at the tournament.

This tournament was an American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) event. AJGA is considered the premiere nationwide junior golf tour. It features the very best junior golfers. You have to earn points or an exemption to play in the tournaments. Current Professional Golfers Association (PGA) players like Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler played on this tour as junior golfers. As well as current Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) players Lexi Thompson and Stacey Lewis.

AJGA is dedicated to the overall growth and development of young men and women who aspire to earn college golf scholarships through competitive junior golf.

Schofill also placed third in the Florida State Golf Association Girls Junior Championship.

She is a junior this year at Aucilla Christian Academy and the daughter of Billy and Paulette Schofill of Monticello.