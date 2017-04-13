School Board discusses budget, moving JES

Lynette Norris

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Although the school board members said they would not specifically discuss Somerset, the charter school company was tangentially concerned with some of the board’s regular business.

First up was the “spot survey,” which FDOE Public School Chancellor Hershel Lyons told the board was required by statute whenever a school officially increased or decreased its student capacity. Since the district was closing JES and moving the Pre-K through fifth grade to the JCMHS campus, this fell under the requirement. Also, since time was of the essence, the situation also met the “emergency injunction” allowance in the Florida Statues that allowed the board to contact a company (Clemons Rutherford and Associates) to start the process without going through time-consuming bids.

The district was “already behind the 8-ball in getting these physical projects started,” said Lyons, and the board needed to approve the survey or it would set the timeline back even further.

“All this rushing doesn’t go well with me,” said school board member Shirley Washington,

citing the example of the rush to build the new high school years ago, which she said resulted in so many problems down the line that the district could have built another school with the money it took to fix them.

“That’s why this is before you,” said maintenance supervisor Freddie Hightower. “To cut down on the rush (that would come later)…you have to have a starting point.” No one could deny that CRA, despite being the only readily available company, was reputable and competent, he added. “They’ll do us a good job.”

School board member Sandra Saunders also expressed concern about the vote because she said school board members had been told only that the spot survey was needed, not who was doing it, and wanted to make it clear that her vote was only to approve the survey, not the company, because the children did need to be moved.

The board approved the survey 4-1, with Washington casting the dissenting vote.

The list of administrative, instructional and support personnel was another item generating considerable discussion, with Saunders underscoring the need to make sure all teachers were certified, not just placed anywhere to fill vacant posts, especially in classrooms where students needed special attention.

School board member Bill Brumfield echoed her concerns, saying that too often, “ESE kids get the bottom of the barrel…(they) have not been treated fairly in this county.” Before retiring, his wife had been an ESE instructor for many years and was frequently frustrated that no one listened to her concerns.

School Superintendent Marianne Arbulu stated that the district was between a rock and a hard place, with several teachers resigning before the end of the school year, and many school district employees, including teachers, wearing multiple hats during this time of transition. The important thing was getting teachers in classrooms in front of the kids.

After some discussion of who had taken over classes or had been moved into different classes, the board voted 5/0 to approve the list, with Brumfield adding that he just didn’t want the ESE students getting slighted in the future.

Washington added afterward that this was why the district needed a human resources person to check things like certification, as she still found this an item of great concern. “It’s still the good old boy system,” she said. “We’re the board of education…it’s not just policy, not just dollars. We should know when there’s education going on.”

Arbulu reiterated that it wasn’t whether or not the school board knew this or not, it was that they were, at present, having to take extraordinary measures because the district was being impacted by early resignations.

The budget was another source of extended discussion, with Saunders and Watson inquiring about whether or not an independent audit was advisable. Arbulu had already inquired about an independent audit from the private sector, but the cost ($200 thousand) was prohibitive and the Attorney General’s office had said it could look at some of the items, but it wasn’t really their area of expertise.

In general, the budget was balanced with the required three percent reserve, and the board voted 5/0 to approve, with Washington stating that a workshop was needed to look further at the items in question and Saunders saying that she would be sure to advise Somerset of the situation.

Other items unanimously approved by the board were the school calendar for 2017/18, and several student field trips coming up before the end of the school year.

The biggest positive for everyone, however, and high point of the evening was the official recognition of the middle high school’s JROTC drill team’s recent accomplishments at the state drill meet (see separate story) with several of the drill team members present to receive the board members’ accolades. Just before the meeting adjourned, Brumfield expressed regret that some of the cadets apparently didn’t make it to the meeting because of confusion over where the meeting was being held – the JCMHS cafeteria rather than the regular school board office. But as far as anyone knew, all future meetings will be back at the regular district office.