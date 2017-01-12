School Board ties up loose ends, forges ahead

Lynette Norris

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The main focus of the January 9 school board meeting was taking care of old business and tying up loose ends – approving delinquent financial reports, etc. – and getting everything in a state of readiness for the state board meeting set for January 18. The state board will be the final stamp of approval needed for the district’s budget and Turnaround Plan before it can go forward. The district is currently under the state’s supervision due to its financial crisis and low school grades, both of which board members, administration, teachers, staff, and parents are fiercely determined to improve.

School Board chair Bill Brumfield wished everyone a Happy New Year and noted that, “This is the first school board meeting that is ours…everything else has been emergency (meetings).”

Hershel Lyons, P-K through 12 Public School Chancellor from DOE, briefly addressed the board, stating that although their budget and Turnaround Plan had not been approvable at the previous state board meeting, he would continue to work with School Superintendent Mary Ann Arbulu to get both to that point.

For the financial side of things, Lyons had prepared a list of documents that the state still needed in order to approve the district’s budget, a budget painfully produced with a lot of hard choices and sacrifices. The state needed such things as index pages for various ESE forms and sundry other documents, verification for signatures, and supporting documentation for the savings from discontinuing some 50 unused phone lines and reimbursements from the City of Monticello.

From Lyon’s list as well as the comments made by board members afterward, it seemed that the main structure of the budget was in place, but a few more nuts and bolts needed to be added before the state could approve it.

Adding the “last word on the budget,” Arbulu said that she was satisfied with the numbers, and now just needed some of the support documentation.

On the academic side, the Turnaround Plan was not yet approved, but Lyons said that he wanted to work with the superintendent and staff to get it there. If the district was unable to produce this plan, it would be subject to state board enforcement, including withholding of funds and being declared ineligible for competitive grants.

“I’m glad you said that,” said board member Shirley Washington, “because I’ve been saying that, and people have been telling me ‘they’re bluffing.’”

In bringing up the subject of consolidation, which the state has been pushing, she added, “When they tell us to do something, we need to do it.”

Arbulu countered that consolidation was “over and above” what the district needed to do, and that she had already begun cost comparisons of consolidating versus not consolidating, and felt that if the district could balance the budget without consolidating, the state could not force it on the district.

“The state has said, ‘we want you to do ‘A,’ but if you choose not to do ‘A,’ then give me ‘B.’ the (state) board also said in writing that if we didn’t consolidate, we need to show how we’ll manage that. It’s the (school district) board’s decision. The state board doesn’t decide…this is why I want to have an open strategic planning meeting, to see what needs to be done.”

The discussion continued off and on throughout the meeting as the board voted on other old business and tied up loose ends, approving old minutes, delinquent financial and other reports from months ago that needed to be looked at, approved and sent to the state and voting on current items like the five-year facility plan. There were those like Washington who were concerned that consolidation was what the state had in mind and that the state would somehow punish the district if it didn’t go along, and there were those like Arbulu who said that that as long as the district could prove that Jefferson Elementary School was viable financially, the state could not constitutionally force consolidation.

“Ultimately it depends on what the parents do,” said Arbulu. “They say they don’t want consolidation, but if they keep pulling their kids out, they’ll force our hand.” Declining student enrollment in the next school year, with school choice in full effect, was another point of concern for Washington and others. Chair Bill Brumfield stated that he did not want to do anything else that would hurt the district financially, and if it came down to a case of consolidation or else, he would vote for consolidation.

This led to discussion of how to let the parents know that the school system was a good place to be with dedicated parents, teachers and volunteers working hard to make it better. One case in point was a presentation by media specialist and computer science/technology instructor Lloyd Helms, who spoke of the certification courses in Microsoft, Adobe and Dreamweaver that could lead to “real money” jobs that were in high demand in a growing industry. They already could be counted as an online course credit, now a graduation requirement, and all three sets of certifications applied to the school’s grade. There was also a possibility that computer coding might soon be accepted as meeting the second language requirement, and given the complexity of coding, “it deserves to be,” said Helms. “I was never that good at French, but let’s talk some html.”

He also told the board and audience about the Robotics Club that met after school, every Friday afternoon at 3:30, inviting everyone to come out to the JCMHS campus at that time and see what the students were doing with technology.

On the subject of parents moving kids to other schools, people spoke of some families who wouldn’t be able to afford the transportation costs. Others mentioned that some Leon County schools were already full, or had limited seats. Their sports teams might already have a full roster as well, so even if Jefferson County students transferred to another school for a chance to play sports, there was no guarantee that they would get a spot on a team.

With the idea that it behooved the board to let parents know what the Jefferson School District had to offer, Washington put forth a suggestion to have one coach per month come to a school board meeting and talk about “what they’re doing with the kids and what will make them want to come back.” The suggestion was met with warm reception, as something to consider in the near future as the district began moving ahead.

As the meeting wound down, school volunteer Tina Dollar said that while she understood where Washington was coming from, as long as the state board left the door open even a tiny bit, wasn’t it better to keep a foot in the door and keep fighting for JES? Yes, there was the possibility that consolidation might be in the future, but, as she put it, “that fat lady hasn’t sung yet.”