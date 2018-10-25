School Board to meet Monday

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The Jefferson County School Board rescheduled its regular meeting after board members agreed, on Monday, October 8, that they were not prepared to vote on the matters within the agenda due to not receiving the agenda or its packet information prior to their arrival at the meeting.

The rescheduled date will be Monday, October 29. The first part of the meeting will be a special session, which will begin at 5 p.m. The special session will allow the board members to discuss what they believe to be a loss of property in regards to the chrome books that Superintendent Arbulu surplused earlier this year.

The regular board meeting will begin promptly after the end of the special session.

Both meetings are open to the public, and will be held at the Jefferson County School District Office, located at 1490 W. Washington St.

The agenda and information packets for the regular meeting can be viewed and printed from the Jefferson School District website: jeffersonschooldistrict.org.

On the left side of the website's main page, click 'School Board Information', then from the menu that will appear on the right side of the page, click 'School Board Packets and School Board Policies.'

ECB Publishing, Inc. will be providing a live streaming of both meetings on our Facebook Page.