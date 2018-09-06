School Board to vote on leasing and/or selling old schools

Two important decisions are about to come before the Jefferson County School Board. These decisions are what to do with the decommissioned Jefferson Elementary and the Howard Middle School buildings. Here is where it stands:

Howard Middle School

The school has been valued at $800,000. There are two groups interested in the building,

1. The True Wisdom New Hope Ministry is a group that has been active in our community for several years. They have had an event in our low-income housing project, and weekly events out of the Hughes Center. They have offered $300,000 to make the building their headquarters. This group has a Dunn and Bradstreet rating of A-.

2. Bethel Missionary Baptist Association have expressed an interest to rent/ lease the building. No concrete plans for the use of the building are proposed yet. A $1.00 a year has been bandied about.

Jefferson Elementary

No value has been set on this building. The School Board has talked to an AME Church Group. Reverend Clifford Hill spoke for this group.

No proposal has been written by this group. The School Board attorney was directed to write up a proposal for the group. The School Board agreed to rent the building to the AME Group for $1.00 a year. They have not voted on this proposal yet. Board member Boland requested that this be bid out but he was refused.

If you have interest in either of these decisions, contact your School Board representative and attend the next meeting September 10th at 6:00 p.m.

Keystone Federated

Republican Women