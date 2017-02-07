School Board Workshop highlights “trouble spots”

Lynette Norris

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The JCMHS cafeteria was packed with students, parents, teachers, school officials and community members for the January 31 workshop to get a sense of what everyone thought were the four biggest problem areas for the Jefferson County School District, and to come up with ideas for addressing those four.

With facilitator Phil Calandra at the helm, each person present jotted down on sticky notes what he or she believed was the district’s biggest problem; these were sorted into eight categories, and a panel of about 20 people drawn from the community and school system had four votes each to choose the four categories that would emerge as the top trouble spots.

In the number one spot, with 18 votes, was “Effective Teachers (Recruitment, Retention and Finances).” Some of the possible solutions suggested included: mentors for new teachers; competitive pay rates; offering incentives to stay for 3-5 years to decrease turnover; assistance with health insurance and teacher’s student loans; seeking grants for STEM, social sciences and art programs; giving teachers the utmost love and respect and “the power of prayer.”

In the number two spot with 15 votes, was “Support (Parents, Home, Teachers).” Suggestions included: reaching out to parents, even having volunteers go into homes to talk with parents; creating more opportunities for parental involvement; making parental involvement a requirement; PTA meetings; letting the community know specific ways they can help or volunteer; an art and theater magnet school; adding vocational classes; and having students put together school programs to draw parents out.

The third largest trouble spot fell under the heading “Executive” (14 votes) with the main concerns the coordination and alignment of the School board, school superintendent and the community to work together more effectively. Several suggestions concerned the school board, including limiting members to two terms, reducing the number of school board members (given the small student population) and having have school board members be more familiar with Florida Statutes governing their work. There were also suggestions to have an appointed school superintendent, publish the school board agenda, get more information out to the community about district meetings and invite community leaders to be guest speakers at the school when appropriate.

Finally, the fourth category came under “Operations – Effective District Leadership,” and as Calandra noted, there was considerable overlap between it and the “Executive” category: Again, there were concerns about reducing or cutting the school board, along with urging people to educate themselves about whom they vote for. Regarding getting information in from/out to the community, there was a suggestion for a community spokesperson, along with “listen to input, work together and love the kids.” Complying with DOE and moving on to stability rounded out the list.

“Most of these things are within our ability,” said School Superintendent Marianne Arbulu as the meeting concluded. With a better idea of how to “step up the game for our kids,” she believed it was entirely possible for the district to begin marching forward. “We’ve identified a lot of things that will work.”