School bus shuffle

Somerset ends contract with bus service and plans to provide its own fleet

Ashley Hunter, ECB Publishing, Inc.

After holding a contract with school transportation provider School District Services (SDS), Jefferson Somerset has recently announced that the school will be shaking things up and ending their contract with their former provider.

According to Jefferson Somerset Principal Cory Oliver, when the school first signed their contract agreement with transportation provider SDS, things went “really well.”

However, after that first year of service was concluded and Jefferson Somerset signed a longer contract term with SDS, Principal Oliver says that the level of service that was provided by SDS was not what Somerset was hoping to have received – especially in a long term agreement.

While the point of having an outside vendor handle the district's transportation needs was so that school administration could focus on the education and campus safety of their students, Oliver says they felt as though the students who attended Jefferson Somerset deserved a better bus experience.

“Our kids deserve more,” said Principal Oliver.

So, Jefferson Somerset terminated their contract

with SDS.Facing the quickly-approaching return of students with the 2019-20 school year, Jefferson Somerset will be handling the transportation of their students without a third-party vendor's intervention.

Will there be changes to transportation?

While Principal Oliver says much will stay the same, Jefferson Somerset will be installing school register Nicky Seaton as transportation's primary point-of-contact for parents and community members.

Principal Oliver highly praises Seaton, saying that her community reputation and work ethic will be an assurance to the community's parents that when there are problems, as they will now have someone to address those issues.

“[Seaton] has an amazing reputation within the community, and she's known to get the job done whenever there's an issue. That will be a big deal [for parents]. They won't have to call multiple phone numbers to get ahold of people.” said Oliver. “She's an invaluable resource for the children of this community.”

In the past, parents could bring problems and complaints to Somerset but ultimately had to resolve their issues with SDS directly.

This often left Somerset's hands, more or less, tied in conflict situations – but now, Oliver says there will be “no go-between” in getting issued handled and resolved.

In addition to putting Seaton at the forefront as transportation's community liaison, Principal Oliver says that the school is in the beginning stages of purchasing a fleet of 10 additional school buses.

These buses will be road-ready with new tires and recent servicing (with service records) and, Principal Oliver announced quite proudly, will all be equipped with cameras.

“That's going to really change things,” said Principal Oliver.

During the previous school year, the cameras in the fleet of buses being used by the school had not been updated, and Principal Oliver reports that SDS wasn't using their cameras anyway.

But with their own buses, Jefferson Somerset will be putting their cameras to use in order to provide an unbiased, official recording of any events that may transpire on the buses.

“If something does happen, we will have evidence of what went down and it's easier to fact check,” said Principal Oliver. “As an administrator, that's much more comforting to me.”

These buses will be a “significant upgrade” from what Jefferson Somerset's students had been riding in previous school years, said Oliver.



Will Jefferson Somerset change routes?

Routes, for the most part, will remain the same, Principal Oliver reports.

However, the school will be putting in the effort to work more closely with the community in order to ensure that the routes are fulfilling the needs of the parents and the community.

“We would get complaints about where the buses were turning around and where they were blocking traffic,” said Principal Oliver. “Those are things we will take a serious look at and try to address in order to minimize those disruptions.”

There will also be fewer route changes and more routes in general.

During the last school year, approximately seven routes were held throughout Jefferson County on a typical day.

“That's not enough. There should have been more routes than that,” Oliver claimed.

With that in mind, while routes shouldn't change too much, Principal Oliver does hope to increase the routes from seven a day, to 10 a day.

This should shorten the time that students have to spend riding on the bus to or from school, and in turn, may help to curb some of the behavioral issues that flare up during long bus rides.

“We're going to have some similar issues; behavior on buses will always be a concern,” said Oliver. “I think moving the kids faster, not having so many route changes and getting them comfortable with where they need to be will minimize some of the back-and-forth conflicts that are happening [on buses].”

How will staffing bus drivers be handled?

Principal Oliver says they will be looking first towards employing former bus drivers who have already driving students within the Jefferson County School District.

During the recent shuffle of transportation responsibility from the school district to SDS, Principal Oliver said that many of the district's drivers had left the bus yard.

“Including some good drivers that had left as well because they weren't happy,” added Oliver.

The drivers who put their best foot forward when it came to driving Jefferson County's students will be the first drivers that Jefferson Somerset looks into hiring; obtaining drivers who care for Jefferson County's youth will be a priority.

“Obviously we're don't want to take a step backward. Our expectations will be that [drivers] have to treat kids with love and respect,” said Principal Oliver.

He does, however, plan to make sure that the job is worthwhile to the drivers themselves.

“We want to keep as many local drivers as we can, and we're not going to go backward in salary,” said Oliver, saying that drivers who are re-hired will continue to make the salary they previously were paid.

While this may mean a tighter budget when it comes to salaries, Principal Oliver believes it will pay off in ways outside of financial.

“One benefit for us, as a school, is that if you have drivers from your community, they really know the kids, they know the families, they know the stories. They can give us more heads-up, better feedback.”

In the past, Principal Oliver felt as though drivers under SDS felt pressured on what they could or could not share with the school due to job jeopardizing risks.

“They didn't know what would happen, from an HR standpoint, if they shared,” claimed Principal Oliver.

But Oliver says that won't be a concern now.

As drivers will now be employees of the school, they will be able to share their concerns for student health and safety without risking job anxiety.

“That's going to be important.”



Does Somerset have experience running transportation?

This will be only the second Somerset Academy, Inc. school that provides their own school bus transportation service – most Somerset schools, Oliver says, choose to contract with outside providers who then, in turn, transport the students.

While Jefferson Somerset is only the second school in which Somerset Academy, Inc. will undertake direct transportation of students, Principal Oliver says he isn't concerned, as Jefferson Somerset will be retaining the experience and knowledge of Alfreddie Hightower.

Serving as the school's director of operations, Hightower is bringing with him over 20 years of working in Jefferson County's bus barn.

“Mr. Hightower has done it for years and he's a great resource,” said Principal Oliver, adding that he is confident in the experience that Nicky Seaton will also be bringing to the operation.

“She's a great liaison and understands transportation; she drove buses for a long time in this community so she'll be able to fix routes and answer questions,” Oliver says.

This is, however, still a new venture in which Jefferson Somerset is choosing to explore.

“Ultimately, I don't know if we're going to really save money in the end,” Principal Oliver adds.

Even if they don't save money, Principal Oliver and the administration staff at Jefferson Somerset believe that overseeing their school's bus service will provide flexibility to routes, parent assurance and a promised level of assured care to Jefferson County's students.

“Our bottom line will be to get kids to school as happy and healthy as possible so that when they come into the classroom, they are ready to go and are not dealing with some sort of drama that happened on the school bus,” said Oliver. “I just want students to feel as though the bus ride isn't such an arduous task.”

While dissipating the fears and anxieties of students and parents will be a journey in the making, Principal Oliver says that with everyone “pushing in the same direction,” to make sure their transportation endeavors succeed, he believes that the school is making the right steps in order to provide a satisfying and comforting experience to students and parents alike.