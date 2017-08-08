School buses ready to roll

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, inc.

When classes begin next week, the district’s school buses are expected to be ready to roll.

It just won’t be the Jefferson County School District that will be operating them. Rather, it will be Student District Service Inc., (SDS), a Tallahassee-based company that offers transportation services to schools and districts and that has contracted with Somerset Academy, Inc. to run the buses.

How this came about is that the Jefferson County School Board on Tuesday evening, Aug. 1, voted to terminate its transportation contract with Somerset and approve another contract leasing the buses and bus barn to the charter school.

School Board Attorney George Reeves, who prepared the two contracts, explained the reason for the change, as did Somerset consultant Douglas Rodriquez.

Per the two, the original contract called for the Jefferson County School District to provide the transportation service. The district, however, currently has no mechanic, no dispatcher and no bus drivers. What’s more the district lacks the capability to hire and process the needed employees in the little remaining time before the start of school on Aug. 14.

Or as Linda Champion, deputy commissioner of finance and operations with the Florida Department of Education (FDOE), which is overseeing this district, put it, the district lacked “the capability and infrastructure.”

“Somerset has the depth and capacity,” Champion said. “You can’t do it with a handful of employees.”

That, however, didn’t stop School Board member Bill Brumfield from arguing the point at length and ultimately voting against approving the agreement.

Reeves, in his introduction of the two contracts he had drafted, explained that one document would void the existing agreement between the district and Somerset and the second would lease the district’s bus fleet, facility and tools to Somerset.

“The lease agreement does three things,” Reeves said. “It leases the fleet, the building and the tools to Somerset for a dollar a year. They (Somerset) will then do it with their own employees.”

Actually, Rodriquez clarified, Somerset would contract with SDS, a private provider, to provide the service, using the district’s buses and possibly its former bus drivers.

The latter was precisely Brumfield’s point of contention. What assurance did the district have that SDS would actually hire the bus drivers? Brumfield wanted to know. And what would happen to the bus driver’s health and other benefits?

Rodriquez told Brumfield and the board that SDS had assured him that the drivers would more than likely be rehired.

Why then, School Board Shirley Washington wanted to know, wasn’t the SDS representative present at the meeting to offer the assurance personally? Rodriquez agreed that the SDS representative should have been present, as did Hershel Lyons, chancellor of the division of vocational rehabilitation with the FDOE.

“I agree the person should be here,” Lyons told Washington. “But what does it change if you don’t vote on the contract? The important thing is getting the kids to school on the first day of school on Aug. 14.”

At one point during the ensuing discussion Rodriquez retreated to the rear of the boardroom, phoned the head of SDS, and received assurance that the district former bus drivers would definitely be rehired, which assurance Rodriquez related to the school board.

Brumfield, however, remained unsatisfied and continued to press for the district to provide the transportation service. Why couldn’t the district hire the mechanic and dispatcher and the bus drivers in the remaining time? Brumfield asked.

Because, said Superintendent Marianne Arbulu, it was impossible for her to do it, given the time constraints and her lack of resources.

“You can’t starve me and expect me to perform,” Arbulu said. “To the point that the commissioner approves my assistant. It is what it is. I can’t do the transportation.”

Arbulu was referring to the Commissioner of Education overriding her choice for an assistant and approving a different individual. At Tuesday’s meeting, Arbulu had to keep the minutes for the school board, given the lack of a secretary.

Brumfield next asked where the district’s buses were being kept and when they would be returned?

Rodriquez said he expected the buses would be returned on the following day or soon thereafter. As to their locations, Champion said the buses had been dispersed to Gadsden, Wakulla and other counties for repairs and refurbishment. She characterized the buses as having been in a sad state of disrepair, as were the district’s transportation records, she said.

Champion’s statement got pushback from Willie James Carr, the district’s former mechanic, and Freddie Hightower, the former transportation supervisor.

Carr, who identified himself as a district mechanic for 34 years, strongly disputed the assertion that the buses had been in disrepair. The problem, he said, was that when he had retired in April, no replacement had been found for him.

“Those buses went out everyday and never had a breakdown,” Carr said. “That irritates me to hear say that the buses were in disrepair. We did our job. But if you’re going to sit there in Tallahassee and tell me how to run this, fine.”

Hightower also disputed Champion’s claim of the poor condition of the buses and records, as determined by an FDOE assessment team.

Hightower said that the assessment team had never bothered to ask questions or involve local individuals in the activity and had erroneously included in the assessment eight buses that the district had junked because of blown engines and transmissions.

“These were some of the things that distorted the report,” Hightower said.

As for the alleged “poor disrepair” of the records, he said that the information had been available; it just hadn’t been filed as orderly or systematically as the FDOE would have liked. If the team had asked questions, however, the information would have been provided.

In the end, after much discussion and back and forth on the issue, the school board voted 4-1 to terminate the existing contract with Somerset and approve the lease of the fleet and facility. But then, as Champion made clear, the board really had no other choice.

