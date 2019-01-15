School District remains under DOE’s Emergency Management

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

On Wednesday, January 9, the Jefferson County School District was called to downtown Tallahassee to conduct a meeting with the Florida Department of Education's Financial Emergency Management (FEM) Board for Jefferson County.

The board, staffed by the Department of Education's (DOE) Philoron Wright, John Newman, and Jim Parry, began the meeting with an examination of the school board's financial statements, direct operating budget and capitol outlay budget from the 2017-18 school year.

Jefferson County Superintendent of Schools Marianne Arbulu and Ryan Tucker, a Certified Public Account for the Jefferson School District from Purvis, Gray & Company, provided a look into the district's finances, with Tucker expressing optimism about the way the district was moving and handling its finances.

“I think we are in a good spot right now,” Tucker said, encouragingly.

Arbulu also advised that they are currently working on ways to lower the money spent by the

district, and is currently looking to replace the district's current internet/phone service with an option that would save the district money.

One particular blight on the expenditures that Arbulu addressed, was the Kilpatrick Auditorium.

“It does not, currently, pay for itself,” Arbulu cited.

While the district does rent the building out to the public for events, which does make some revenue, the majority of events held at the auditorium are student-led or student-focused events and the district does not charge for such events.

In order to keep the auditorium maintained, there are cleaning and mowing expenses that are required.

However, Arbulu stressed her belief that if the auditorium was 'performance ready', it would be a better asset to the community for plays, musicals, as well as for a more expanded list of school functions.

One of the biggest trials facing the auditorium was the age of the Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) unit.

“It's on its last leg,” Arbulu announced.

Prior events that had been held at the auditorium had ended with complaints that the HVAC either wasn't heating or cooling the building. This severely limited what could be done within the auditorium.

Despite those set backs, Arbulu was prepared to do whatever it took to keep the auditorium in repair and in use.

“We won't let it fall apart. That won't happen,” Arbulu declared to the FEM board and gathered citizens.

When asked, Arbulu admitted that auditorium repair costs had not been added into the school district's budget for the auditorium, however.

Newman asked for a calendar of auditorium renters, and once presented with the list of organizations and individuals who had rented out the building in 2018, expressed concern over the scarcity of renters.

Arbulu, however, pointed out the various ways that the auditorium has been useful to Jefferson Somerset students throughout the year. Due to being offered free of charge to student and school functions, the student-led or student-focused events were not included on the list of renters.

Despite the fact that students have used the auditorium frequently, the FEM board pointed out that several fund opportunities that Arbulu had mentioned pursuing would not apply, as the auditorium was not being used in functions that were deemed 'instructional' for students.

With this in mind, it may be difficult for the Jefferson School District to secure funds through DOE grants in order to repair the auditorium and make it fully operational.

“I understand that this is a resource to be taken care of, I just don't know what the answer is,” said Newman.

Arbulu assured the board that while some repairs were needed, most of the upgrades within the auditorium's interior were merely performance upgrades.

However, despite the community's renting and use of the building, Arbulu stressed the importance that a fully functional auditorium could be a huge benefit to Jefferson Somerset.

Currently, aside from the cafeteria at the school, the Somerset campus does not have a place for students to perform theater or dance presentations.

Should the auditorium be upgraded and made ready for student performances, this would allow Jefferson Somerset to expand their drama or theater clubs for students.

Perry, however, questioned the fact that the auditorium had fluctuating energy costs, despite the use of the auditorium staying near the same.

He also pointed out that the auditorium, as of currently, is a money hole for the district.

“You operate in terms of deficit in what it's costing you,” he argued.

Arbulu agreed, but only as far as to say that the district needed to find a solution and fix the problem and turn the auditorium into something of value to the community as well as the school.

The FEM board also discussed the fact that the school district had multiple vacant buildings and empty lots that were currently not being used. Many of the buildings were facing deterioration, which the board seemed particularly concerned about.

Arbulu addressed that currently, two of the building properties were of concern to both the district and the Jefferson community – the Jefferson Elementary School and the Howard Middle School.

Howard, according to Arbulu, was “a little dicey” due to the fact that multiple individuals had made aware their interest in the property, including the family who originally owned the land.

There had also been other offers, such as a purchase or lease offer.

“Both of these schools are going to continue to deteriorate. We need to do something,” said Arbulu, agreeing that the properties could not continue to sit unused.

At this time, School Board Chairperson Shirley Washington was asked to come to the podium and speak on the offers for Howard Middle or Jefferson Elementary.

Using her position before the board, Washington spoke on the $1 lease that the district was planning to offer to the 11th Episcopal District of the AME Church, Inc.

“They have broad plans for the school,” Washington championed.

Washington also addressed the fact that the school had sat empty for two years before the group came forward and presented their plan to the district.

“This is what we are looking for – projects to improve Jefferson County.”

At that point of time, citizen audience members were invited to come and share their questions with the FEM board.

The gathered citizens voiced a variety of concerns, including concerns that despite the fact that the buildings were falling apart, but the district had not budgeted for their repairs.

Other issues presented pertained to fact that the district had not advertised the surplus properties and buildings for purchase or lease and the buildings still had not been properly advertised as well as the fact that the district was acting as if the buildings belonged to the district, not the citizens.

The FEM board was also asked by the citizens if they had the power to stop or stall the approval of a contact.

While the board was not sure if that fell into their realm of power, they agreed to look into it for the clarification of both the district and the citizens.

Washington again rose to the podium, speaking on her displeasure that the citizens were not supportive of the 11th district's contract. “It pains me,” she said. “For two years, it didn't matter – if it mattered, you'd see more people here.”

She also apologized that the FEM board had to be bothered by the comments of the people regarding the contract. “Jefferson County is not willing to do something for their people.”

However, Nelson praised the fact that the community was involved enough to be concerned and voice their concerns.

Parry had questions about the details of the lease, such as whether or not the contract handles maintenance costs and who will ensure that the building is being properly cared for once it is leased out.

Washington had also trumped the 11th Episcopal District's plans for JES as a community benefit, but Parry reminded the Jefferson School District that the FEM board is not concerned about the community growth, but rather the financial growth of the district. This might place the $1 lease contract in trouble, as the contract will not offer much, if any, financial gains to the district.

An especially heated exchange began when a citizen shared that a potential buyer for parts of JES came to the district board during the December board meeting.

While the buyer had been placed on the agenda, the board had decided not to hear the buyer's proposal and the buyer was never allowed or invited to come to the podium and share information pertaining to their offer.

When this fact was brought to the FEM board, Washington responded by standing up and calling the citizen a liar.

Later, Saunders added that she was not aware of any other potential buyer, despite the fact that the buyer had been placed on the December agenda.

While the FEM board heard all concerns, they reminded the citizens that the FEM board could not address issues or community conflicts. They could make sure the issues were heard, but the decision on the issues must be made by the district.

During the portion of citizen participation, Jefferson County School Board member Charles Boland asked how long the district would be in Financial Emergency Management.

While the FEM board could not provide an exact date, they did list some criteria....such as the fact that the FEM board was looking for financial security.

They added that they were holding these meetings to see how much progress Jefferson made, and that they had seen 'remarkable' improvements during their time of oversight for Jefferson County's School District.

In her final comments before the board, Arbulu asked for input on what she can do to help move the district out of Financial Emergency Management.

Parry said he would like to see the district finances start moving forward and wants to see a steady state of stable finances.

None of the FEM board members could put a definite time estimate on how much longer the Jefferson County School District would be under Financial Emergency Management.

They agreed that some improvements had been noted, but not enough to give a definite decision over the time.

Newman stated that the board would go away when the district was able to stand alone.

The FEM board voted, unanimously, to continue Financial Emergency Management for the Jefferson County School District until further notice.