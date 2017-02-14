School district votes for charter

Lynette Norris

ECB Publishing, Inc.

“We’ve reached a point where there’s no knot at the end of the rope,” said School Board Chair Bill Brumfield, addressing the Feb. 9 special session school board meeting audience as they waited for State officials Hershel Lyons (Chancellor, Public Schools PK -12) and Adam Miller (Executive Director, Office of Independent Education and Parental Choice) to arrive. “People will be upset, but we’ve thought long and hard on this decision.”

Moments later, Lyons and Miller appeared, with Lyons going immediately to the podium. Stating that the Turnaround Plan should have already been implemented earlier this year (the State had already rejected the district’s previous versions of the Turnaround Plan), he added that the district’s problems were “systemic” and had “existed over different leaderships.”

At a meeting two days earlier with Brumfield, Jefferson County School Superintendent Marianne Arbulu, State Education Commissioner Pam Stewart and Sen. Bill Montford, the consensus reached was that the Turnaround Plan most likely to be accepted by the state would have to include becoming a charter school. Consolidation, which the district had already voted on and approved at a prior meeting, would not be enough. The charter could be either K-12 or some combination of K-6 and K-12, but it would have to be

with a charter company that had a track record of turnaround success with student demographics similar to Jefferson’s student population. It would have to start August 2017 and it would be for a minimum of three to five years.

Lyons added that he believed it was the best available option and one that he thought stood the best chance of being approved by the State Board of Education.

Miller was up next, saying that he was there to answer questions about charter schools and would remain behind after the meeting to answer even more questions.

The first question came from school board member Shirley Washington, who wanted to know what role the charter would play with the district’s employees.

Miller replied that the charter would want to meet with the teachers and staff, to keep the best interests of the students as a priority and provide them with a high quality education. Would bus drivers be retained? The district would have to negotiate that. It would depend on who was selected to be the charter. The FRS (Florida State Retirement) program? More than 200 charter companies participated in FRS. It was up to the district to do its “due diligence” and “beat the bushes to get (a charter company) to come here.” It should be a company that already operated a network of schools, with the capacity to expand rapidly while still maintaining high quality. “It’s not going to be easy to find somebody to come here in three months,” he added.

To Brumfield’s question about health insurance for district employees, Miller stated that would have to be negotiated as well. Whether or not the district could keep its JROTC program for high school students would also be up to the charter.

School board member Charles Boland, who spoke several times against the idea of a charter school, stated at one point that since it was DOE who had put the district in its current position, then DOE should be responsible for finding a good charter school company. “Everything we’ve presented, they’ve thrown back in our faces,” he said at one point. “I don’t appreciate it one bit.” Referring to a previously rejected Turnaround Plan, he stated that, “you can’t expect a Turnaround principal to drop out of the sky in the middle of the school year,” and, “we’re the poorest district in the state and I don’t think DOE took that into consideration. They didn’t give us a chance (to solve problems) on our own.” (One major achievement of the district was dramatically raising its graduation rate over the last five years.)

Washington and fellow school board member Sandra Saunders countered that the state had worked with the district every step of the way for months, providing lists of things it needed/wanted from the district, but that the district hadn’t complied, or hadn’t fully complied.

“I’ve been to all the meetings,” Saunders added. “It is time to face re-a-li-ty. When they ask for something, give it to them...it is the way it is.”

Brumfield added that after the Tuesday meeting with state officials, he was satisfied that the state was “bending over backwards to help the district.”

Regarding options other than a charter, Lyons told the board that currently there were no external operators in Florida with a track record of success with demographics like Jefferson’s and the state board was unlikely to approve the external operator option. Furthermore, he warned the district that the state board was considering sanctions against the district if it didn’t go with a charter, including withholding funds and reporting school board members to the legislature. School board attorney George Reeves had said earlier that while the state couldn’t constitutionally shut the district down, with sanctions, “they can get you 99 percent there.”

“Be sure that the state board members are serious in this,” Lyons concluded.

Several veteran teachers spoke during the meeting, including Terri Clark of JES. “We’ve fought the good fight,” she said. “And we’ve heard we weren’t good enough…(but) my teachers are good enough,” even though they have had to struggle with problems such as being presented with new programs, but not the materials that went along with them. “If the charter is the solution, we need to do it. We can’t wait any longer. We’ve already wasted valuable weeks.”

One of the most powerful and impassioned speeches of the evening came from another JES veteran teacher, Nicole Roddenberry, a former Teacher of the Year (2013-14) and Shine Award recipient.

“Please, for once, give teachers a voice about who you bring in,” she said. Currently, teachers did not even have a say in the curriculum, and what they received was often problematic – the teachers literally had to “rewrite the script” in order to make it workable. Meanwhile, the kids, who had lost their music and arts programs, needed an effective after school program to get them motivated and “thirsting for knowledge again…give us, the veteran teachers who have kept this district afloat, a voice.”

Michael Monroe, a 24-year lobbyist for the Florida Education Association, offered his knowledge and expertise in charter school territory as a resource for the district, urging the board not to view a charter school as opposition, but as something creative and different.

Many others spoke of the need to support the teachers, give them a way to feel safe, and work toward whatever goal is in “the best interests of the children,” a theme that recurred over and over.

Concerned citizen Phil Calandra pointed out that while Adam Miller’s answers to many of the questions had been “you can negotiate that (with the charter),” making things a bit scary, time was of the essence for finding one, since it would take at least a month for a company to mobilize.

Arbulu had stated earlier, that, “we need to come together and make lemonade out of this…and make the charter succeed for the kids.”

Brumfield had said earlier that the board had “come here tonight to make the best decision we can,” acknowledging that it was “a big step.”

The vote was 4-1 to approve the charter school option, with Boland casting the dissenting vote.

