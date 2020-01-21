School Employee of the Year: Tess Knight

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

For 19 years, Tess Knight has been involved in the Jefferson County School System.

Throughout all her years of commitment to education, Knight has been assisting teachers and inspiring students; she has been involved in the classrooms of pre-kindergarten and kindergarten, first grade and fifth grade students.

“Ms. Knight loves her students,” writes Jefferson Somerset.

While Knight is a paraprofessional at the school, she aims to make a difference in the lives of her students – a difference that goes beyond ensuring they make educational gains and educational knowledge. She believes that being involved in the lives of the young people who walk Jefferson Somerset's halls is what makes teaching – and every day at the school – exciting.

When asked what she loves the most about her students, Knight replied, “I choose to love kids most when they are acting hard to love. This gives is me an opportunity to show them unconditional love.”