School nurses need help for students

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Jefferson Somerset nurses are in need of undergarments and other personal items for students who come to them with needs.

Errin Mays, Angie Bennett and Jenni Wigglesworth are employees of the Jefferson County Health Department and work at Jefferson Somerset in school health.

Together they love and care for the students attending the educational facility and always seem to be in need of just a little more.

They are wanting to reach out to local community partners and organizations for assistance for the children and are so grateful for the items received thus far.

Recently, members of the American Legion Otto M. Walker Post 49 and its Auxiliary Unit donated $200 worth of undergarments and other needed items to the nurses. This donation will go far in helping the students feel more secure.