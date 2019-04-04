Second week second bust

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

An investigation conducted by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) was concluded on Thursday, March 28, by investigators of the agency.

Armed with a search warrant, Investigators Matthews and Burrus conducted a search of a property near Lloyd after months of ongoing investigations by the sheriff's office.

Inv. Williams met with Inv. Matthews and Burrus at the scene of the lab.

While conducting a search of the property, Inv.

Williams located the first meth lab under under the sink.

According to the statement provided by the JCSO, the lab had already been cooked down, but appeared to be fairly fresh.

In addition to the first lab, investigators located bottles of flammable liquid as well as acid.

With the assistance of the Jefferson County Fire Rescue, Inv. Williams rendered the scene safe before further searches of the house and property could be conducted.

Before completing their search, the investigators would find three more additional labs in the yard and in a burn pile on the property.

The two residents of the property, Edward Lastinger and Oscar Scruggs were both arrested on multiple drug charges as a result of the search and resulting lab discoveries.

Lastinger was charged with three counts of manufacturing methamphetamine, as well as charges pertaining to the sale of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of paraphernalia.

Scruggs was charged with one count of manufacturing methamphetamine as well as possession of paraphernalia and possession of cannabis less than 20 grams.

The search and bust was conducted as a Deputies Without Borders operation, as the Taylor County Sheriff's Office's Drug Task Force worked alongside the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.