See You On the Dark Side of the Moon – 2017 Solar Eclipse

Lyntte Norris

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Except it didn't seem that dark out. In fact, several people gathered at the Eclipse Watching Party (sponsored jointly by the Monticello Chamber of Commerce and the Monticello Milling Company) across the street from the First Baptist Church expressed surprise that so much of the sun could be covered (all but a tiny sliver at the bottom) while the day could still remain so bright.

Inside the Monticello News office, it was possible to see more clearly how the sun's light had lessened. The reduced outside light coming through the windows made it look as if a thunderstorm might be coming, but fortunately, the skies were clear. Early morning cloud cover had some thinking clouds might obscure the celestial light show (or dark show, as the case may be, although it didn't get that dark on the street).

Monticello News and Jefferson County Journal Publisher Emerald Parsons discovered at the last minute that she lacked a proper solar filter to take pictures of the eclipse, but by covering her camera lens with a piece of paper with a round hole cut in it to fit the dimensions of a pair of eclipse glasses, and assistants to hold the glasses in place and direct the angle of the camera, she was able to snap the cool photos seen on the front page of the Wednesday, August 23 edition of the Monticello News.

At the Eclipse Watching Party, several were holding the glasses over their camera phone lenses to snap some memorable photos.

Beneath two party tents, the Chamber of Commerce was serving free lemonade and ice water with desserts apropos to the event, such as banana moon pies, and cookies covered with dark chocolate frosting, except for a small crescent of exposed cookie on one side – and they didn't forget the music, either. A PA system played such selections as Soundgarden's “Black Hole Sun,” Pink Floyd's “See You On the Dark Side of the Moon,” Elton John's “Rocket Man,” Bing Crosby's “Swinging on a Star,” Europe's “The Final Countdown,” and Bonnie Tyler's “Total Eclipse of the Heart” - the last two just as the eclipse was approaching its peak and then reached it around 2:42 p.m.

STRANGE LIGHT



On the streets, the light and shadows were still clear and sharp, but the daylight was subtly altered, with what looked like a hazy quality to it. If people didn’t know an eclipse was in progress, they might notice that something looked a little “off” about the mid-afternoon light, but might not be able to quite put a finger on it. The scene looked a little bit eerie (especially if one were to look down at the sidewalk and see all those little crescent-shaped light patterns beneath the trees), resembling an ever-so-slightly underexposed photograph. Walking down the mostly empty street toward the courthouse at the end, in this strange light, one could almost imagine it as an opening sequence for an episode of a well-known TV show from the 60s: “That's the signpost up ahead...next stop, The Twilight Zone.”