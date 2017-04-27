Did you see a hit and run?

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Anyone witnessing the 'hit and run' side swiping of a white GMC pickup truck on Monday, April 24, should contact the Monticello Police Department at 850-342-0150 to report what they saw.

The incident happened at approximately 8:30 to 8:40 a.m. on Highway 90 in the vicinity of the 900 block of West Washington Street.

The unidentified east bound vehicle did not stop after hitting the drivers side of the westbound vehicle. No one was hurt but the white GMC pickup was damaged.