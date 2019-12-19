See Santa this season

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Old St. Nick will be making several special stops in Monticello this year as Christmas approaches! These events are all open to the public, and local children are welcome to attend and tell Santa what toy, trinket or game is on this year's wish-list.

Be sure to mark the events on your family's calendar and stop in at one of the local businesses, churches or clubs for a visit with Santa Claus!

December 20 – Christ Episcopal Church

Those who attend the food distribution program at Monticello's Christ Episcopal Church will receive a pleasant surprise – as Santa Claus will be aiding the volunteers with the church's food distribution on Friday, Dec. 20. Christ Episcopal Church is located at 425 N. Cherry St., in Monticello. Santa will be present from 8-9 a.m.

December 20 – Brick House Eatery

Those who stop in at downtown Monticello's Brick House Eatery for dinner on Friday, Dec. 20 will also be able to enjoy a visit with Santa Claus. With only a few days left before Christmas, this will be a good time for last-minute Christmas wishes to be shared with Old St. Nick himself! Brick House Eatery is located at 190 N. Jefferson St. Santa will be present from 5-8 p.m.

December 21 – Wild Caught

Seafood Company

Monticello's newly-opened Wild Caught Seafood Company will be hosting Santa Claus for families who need to squeeze in one more visit before it’s Christmas time! Come in for a seafood dinner, stay for Santa Claus! Wild Caught Seafood Company is located at 1305 W. Washington St. Santa Claus will be present from 5 p.m. through 7:30 p.m.