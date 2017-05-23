Semi Overturns; Catches Fire

Emerald G. Parsons

ECB Publishing, Inc.

A late-night single-vehicle wreck and fire, caused injuries to a semi driver, after his tractor trailer overturned and caught fire.

According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) reports, Jaboris Treston, 26, of Eufalla, Al., was traveling north on US Hwy 19 around 11:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 17, when he said he “blacked-out.”

The 2009 semi then traveled northwest across the curb and sidewalk. The front of the semi collided with the metal road sign for CR 257 before colliding with the cement retaining wall on South Salt Road. The semi then continued traveling northwest across the intersection of Hwy 19 and South Salt Road where it collided with the stop sign. It continued on and collided with several trees, the tractor separated from the trailer, and then overturned onto its left side, and caught fire.

Treston sustained injuries in the crash and was transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

The FHP was assisted on scene by the Jefferson County Fire Rescue, Jefferson County EMS, and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

FHP Trooper John Sleigher was the crash investigator.

