Semi trailer catches fire



Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

A Hyundai semi-trailer caught fire in the early morning of June 9 on Interstate 10 at mile marker 226 in Jefferson County. Both westbound lanes of traffic were closed for 20-minutes, or so, prior to the Jefferson County Fire Rescue extinguishing the fire.

The tractor was unhooked from the enclosed trailer by the time the firetrucks arrived, at 5:01 a.m. on Friday. Traffic was diverted off Interstate 10 westbound at the 233 exit.

The driver, Reginald Parks, was driving the vehicle for Commercial Shuttle Service out of Albany, GA. He reported that as he was traveling he noticed sparks coming from the rear of the trailer from both driver and passenger sides. He pulled off the highway and onto the north road side emergency lane to check the

trailer. Flames were coming from the underside of the trailer.

He attempted to extinguish the flames with a fire extinguisher but was unsuccessful. Another truck and driver stopped to offer help by assisting with his fire extinguisher but he too was unsuccessful.

It took the Jefferson County Fire Rescue and 5,000+ gallons of water to extinguish the fire. The fire ignition was determined to be equipment failure, the entire cargo area was engulfed with heavy flames and destroyed by the intense heat. It was noted that a piece of metal attached to the trailer was making contact to the ground causing sparks. According to the driver's transport info the trailer was filled with empty, wood pallets.

There were no injuries reported from the incident, and the area was cleared by 7:44 a.m. A tow company arrived at the scene and remove the charred remains.

