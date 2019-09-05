Semi vs. pedestrian hit-and-run

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

A man has been left in serious condition after a hit-and-run took place on the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 4, on Jefferson County's stretch of I-10 at 4:40 a.m.

According to the report issued by the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), an unknown driver, operating a Volvo Semi-Truck, was traveling westbound on Interstate 10, in the outside lane.

Meanwhile, Jason W. King, 40, of Davenport, Fla., was walking westbound on the north emergency shoulder of I-10.

As the driver approached mile marker 226, near where King was walking, the driver's front right-side collided with King.

After King had been struck, the unknown vehicle and driver continued to travel westbound and left the scene.

The collision left King with serious injuries, and he was transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital in order to care for the injuries he sustained.

As the identity of the vehicle's driver is still unknown, FHP is conducting an investigation into the hit-and-run, with Trooper J. Sunday serving as the crash investigator.

Anyone with information related to Wednesday's hit-and-run can contact the Florida Highway Patrol at (850) 410-3046.