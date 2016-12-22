Semi vs. tree; one critically injured

Emerald G. Parsons

ECB Publishing, Inc.

A single vehicle wreck caused critical injuries to a semi driver on Monday, Dec. 19, at 6:23 a.m.

According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) reports, Dayron Luis Garabito, 34, of Plano, Texas, was traveling eastbound on I-10, in the right travel lane, in his freightliner semi-truck.

For unknown reasons, he traveled southeast onto the south shoulder of I-10. The right front of the semi-trailer collided with a tree. The semi continued traveling southeast and the front of the semi collided with another tree. The semi then rotated clockwise and the trailer detached from the semi body and continued traveling in a northeasterly direction. The semi came to a final rest on the south shoulder of the interstate against a tree, facing south, while the trailer came to a final rest, just north of the semi body, facing east.

Garabito sustained critical injuries in the crash, and was transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

The FHP was assisted on scene by the Jefferson County Fire Rescue, Jefferson County EMS, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Florida Department of Transportation.

FHP Trooper William Bontrager was the crash investigator.