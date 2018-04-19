Senior Night for ACA Softball Warriors

Ashley Hunter, ECB Publishing, Inc.

Four seniors from Aucilla Christian Academy (ACA) were acknowledged during the Softball Senior Night at the school preceding a home game against Rickards.

The four senior ACA Warriors, Kaylie Rogers (#12), Elizabeth Hightower (#22), Carly Joiner (#23) and Abigail Morgan (#2) were escorted by their families onto the softball field, where their coaches and teammates surrounded them.

During their introduction, the girls had provided letters to be read by the announcer in which they thanked their team and coaches for the memorable time spent playing softball together. They acknowledged God and His part in getting them to where they were, as well as their parents for their never ending support, especially for all the time and dedication they had spent in that support.

To their teammates that would stay behind and continue to play softball at ACA the girls gave words of encouragement and pointers for success, while also congratulating their fellow graduating senior Warriors. These graduating seniors have big plans ahead of them.

Kaylie Rogers, of Madison, will be attending North Florida Community College for the first part of her college academics. She has not yet announced a definite to where she plans to attend following her courses at NFCC.

Three of the graduating Warriors have received softball scholarships, which will allow them to continue their sports career onto the collegiate level; Hightower will attend the University of Florida, where she will play for the Florida Gators; Joiner will be attending Valdosta State University, and will continue her softball career on the field as a VSU Blazer; and Morgan will be joining the ranks of collegiate athletes as she attends Florida Atlantic University as an FAU Owl.

The visiting team from Rickards was also acknowledged as Head Coach Becky Brandies presented each visiting senior with a single rose and a gift.