September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

Article Submitted

Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 251 and its Auxiliary Unit are once again adamant about bringing information to everyone about suicide among military veterans. 22 veterans, and one active-duty soldier, every day takes his/her life through suicide. This is why Suicide Prevention and Awareness are constant focuses of the Post and Auxiliary.

September is National Suicide Prevention Month, but suicide occurs every day, month after month, year after year. Since writing about this epidemic last year the Veterans Crisis Line (VCL,) launched in 2007, reports an increase in the number of calls responders have received; initiated dispatch for emergency services to callers in imminent crisis; engaged requested chat services; answered requests for text services; and forwarded referrals to local VA Suicide Prevention Coordinators. Since last year VCL's answered calls rose from 1.25 million to over 3.5 million. With increases in all these categories, it is an indication that the information the VFW releases is useful.

VCL wants veterans, their families and their loved ones to know that they don't have to cope alone. If there are concerns about a veteran who may be in emotional distress or suicide crisis, you may call (1-800) 273-8255, text 838255 or chat online at veteranscrisisline.net.

By making this once a year effort to tell people about suicide prevention, the VFW hopes it raises local awareness and provides helpful, needed information.