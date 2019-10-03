Sharon Alacia Watkins, 54, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.

A member of the New Bethel AME Church, Sharon was a 1984 graduate of Jefferson County High and earned her nursing certification from the Ft. Lauderdale College.

Survivors include her son, Jaquan Jenkins; mother, Mrs. Mary Doris Ghee Watkins; siblings: Yolanda Watkins, Horatio "Ray" (Babre), Reginald, Ferrell, Greg (Kelia), Kevin (Michelle) and Ricco (Jarma) Watkins; her longtime friend, William Crumity, and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, at the New Bethel AME Church, with burial to follow in the Ashville Community Cemetery. Viewing will be from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, at the Greater Fellowship M.B. Church. Tillman of Monticello is serving the family.

Related