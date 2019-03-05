Sharon Lee Burke Higgs, age 71, of Lamont passed away Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 in Tallahassee, FL. Sharon was born on Jan. 18, 1948 in Baltimore, MD, to Carroll Joseph Burke and Isbelle Cecilia Surguy Burke. She worked as a Cook at the 301 Family Restaurant. She and her late husband Raymond P. Higgs, III were residents of Jefferson County since 1992.

She was of the Catholic faith, but attended the First United Methodist Church of Monticello. Sharon enjoyed fishing, crocheting, cooking, baking and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a member of the Sunshine State Jack Russell Terrier Club of Florida and the Jack Russell Terrier Club of America. She mentored people getting into Jack Russell sporting trials. Club members enjoy events such as racing, showing, obedience, agility course, and go-to-ground. Sharon and Ray were the owners of RaShar Kennels and enjoyed their dogs very much.

She is survived by her sons: Norman Watts (Crystal) of Tampa and Dwayne Watts (Cynthia) of Pensacola; her daughter, Kimberlee Lutz (Dr. Fredrick) of Tallahassee; her step-son Raymond P. Higgs, III; her step-daughters: Robin Arbuckle, Bronye Pollock, Tammy Cooper, Mindy Johnson and Kelly Rockquemore; her sister, Patricia Hagerman (Larry); her brother, Carroll Joseph Burke, Jr.; and her brother-in-law, Gene Higgs (Kathleen). Sharon had 19 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

A Service of Remembrance will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, at Beggs Funeral Home, Monticello Chapel 485 E. Dogwood St. Monticello, Florida (850) 997-5612.

If sending flowers, please patronize Gelling’s Florist (850) 997-2015.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice of Tallahassee, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd. Tallahassee, FL 32308.

