Sheriff appointed 911 coordinator

Lazaro Aleman, ECB Publishing, Inc.

Sheriff Mac McNeill is now officially the 911 coordinator, in keeping with the state's requirement as stipulated in the State 911 Plan.

The Jefferson County Commission approved the appointment at its meeting on Thursday evening, Jan. 18.

Historically, as noted by 911 Director Sgt. Kevin Huffmaster in his letter to commissioners, the Sheriff has been appointed 911 coordinator going back to former Sheriff Ken Fortune.

Huffmaster explained that the reason for appointing the sitting Sheriff as the 911 coordinator was because the 911 dispatch, dispatchers and equipment were housed in the Sheriff's office and the funds for updates, repairs and equipment replacements were facilitated by the Sheriff's approval.

“Your consideration and action on this matter will bring Jefferson County in compliance with the State 911 Plan and not cause an interruption, or confusion with the funds from the Florida Department of management Services to operate 911 and ensure that grant monies are repaid to Jefferson County,” Huffmaster wrote to the commissioners.

McNeill has been Sheriff since December. Governor Rick Scott appointed him to the position following the death of Sheriff David Hobbs, in late November.