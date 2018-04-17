Sheriff and Chief spearhead talks on community safety

Debbie Snapp, ECB Publishing, Inc.

The Monticello Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce members received an update Tuesday, April 13, regarding what local law enforcement is doing in the Jefferson and Monticello area about crime prevention and personal home safety. They discussed things like watching over our elderly citizens, as they are the most vulnerable; alarm systems and security lights; concealed weapon permits and most importantly, personal responsibility. “If you see something, say something! Have a presence in your community. Be engaged.”

Monticello Police Chief Fred Mosley and Jefferson County Sheriff Mac McNeill took to the podium together to answer questions and calm concerns. They shared valuable information with the audience, information that would be helpful for all. They also offered to make themselves available to the community if they should have questions that needed answers. They shared the good things happening in the community, noting the “Monticello is a great place to live and raise a family.”

Mosley and McNeill spoke proudly of their city and county and this county’s citizens. They also spoke proudly of their employees, noting that each one is well-educated in their fields of expertise and more than willing to help those they are employed to protect.

McNeill also mentioned that since 1999, rules dealing with schools have changed.

“A lot is changing for the good,” he said. “We have to be prepared for the worst (school shootings) by neutralizing the threat,” said McNeill. “Our law enforcement officers are trained in the schools.”

Sherri Dean was the Chamber Meeting Spotlight. Dean is one of the organizers for the Sheriff David Hobbs Memorial Barrel Race and the Boots & Badges Sponsor Party. She talked about those upcoming activities and introduced guest celebrity for the events, Jerry Byrd, to the members and their guests.

“He has a very busy week ahead of him,” quipped Dean. She encouraged involvement in the fundraising events, the profits of which went to the Jefferson Senior Citizens Center.

Executive Director Katrina Richardson mentioned to the group that the Chamber Bike Fest is scheduled for May 12, and on May 1, Covenant Hospice will be “Making Wishes” for residents at Brynwood Center H&R.