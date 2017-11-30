Sheriff David C. Hobbs, 58, passed away November 27, 2017 peacefully in Tallahassee, Florida, surrounded by his immediate family.

Hobbs was born March 29, 1959 in Monticello, Florida to Betty C. Hobbs and the late Amos A. Hobbs.

Hobbs dedicated his life to serving the community he loved. Hobbs career began in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve from 1976-1982. His law enforcement career began as a Florida Highway Patrol Trooper in 1976. He then spent 8 years as a Sheriff’s Deputy, and the last 12 years as the Sheriff of Jefferson County. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, in Monticello.

Some of his honors and affiliations include: Board of Directors, Florida Sheriff’s Association, 2004-2008; Board of Managers, Florida Risk Management Fund, 2014; Governor Appointment to Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission, 2014; Board Member, 4-H Advisory Committee; Recipient, Veterans of Foreign Wars Golden Medal Award for Law Enforcement Officer of the Year, 2004; Letters of Commendation, Florida Highway Patrol Troupe H for Outstanding Productivity; GEM Award, Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles; Bronze Awards, United Way, 2004-2012; Member, Rotary International; Chamber of Commerce Award for government official that has contributed the most to the Chamber and Community; Distinguished Citizen Award, Boy Scouts of America, 2012; Instrumental in Legislation Requiring State Drivers License and ID cards to identify sexual offenders; implemented Cops and Kids program to give bicycles to under privileged children during Christmas; Implemented Project Life Saver to aide in search for persons with special needs; organized department fundraisers: United Way, American Cancer Society, and the Senior Citizen Center of Jefferson County.

He was preceded in death by his father Amos A. Hobbs and his sister Ann Hobbs. He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Brenda G. Hobbs; daughter, Brittany Hobbs Bishop (Glen), expecting the arrival of the first “set of grandchildren,” twin boys Benjamin David and Wesley Hobbs Bishop; his mother Betty C. Hobbs; sisters Helen Lewis (Ikie), and Sherrell Dills (Ron); brother Ferrell (Kaye), sisters-in-law Debbie Hartsfield and Mary Lynn Anderson (Demott); and a multitude of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Friday, December 1, 2017 from 5-8 p.m. at Beggs Funeral Home, Monticello Chapel. The funeral will be held Saturday, December 2, at 1 p.m., at the First Baptist Church in Monticello, FL with internment to follow at Bethel Cemetery on Boston Highway, in Monticello.

David will be remembered by his contagious smile, firm handshake, and unwavering faith in God. His integrity, wisdom and love for his family and community are just some of the many things that will be cherished by all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in honor of Sheriff Hobbs to the Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranches, Inc. (PO Box 2000 Boys Ranch, FL 32064.)

