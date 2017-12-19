Sheriff David Hobbs honored

Governor Rick Scott and his Cabinet honored the late Sheriff David Hobbs with a resolution on Wednesday, Dec. 13. Pictured, from left to right, are: Attorney General Pam Bondi, Governor Rick Scott, Brittany Hobbs Bishop, Brenda Hobbs, Glen Bishop, Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis.

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Prominent state officials last week honored the late Sheriff David Hobbs for his service to the law enforcement and general communities.

It happened Wednesday morning, Dec. 13, at the Governor and Cabinet meeting, which Hobbs’ widow Brenda, his daughter Brittany, and son-in-law Glen Bishop, attended.

Governor Rick Scott and his Cabinet -- made up of Attorney Pam Bondi, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, and Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam -- adopted a resolution commending and recognizing Hobbs for his decades of service to the citizens of Florida and Jefferson County.

The resolution, which all four officers signed, noted Hobbs’ military and law-enforcement service, as well as his contributions to the community.

Hobbs died on Nov. 27 from complications arising from pneumonia and his cancer medications. He served more than 20 years in law enforcement, nearly 13 of them as Jefferson County Sheriff.

Hobbs started his law-enforcement career in 1976 as a trooper with the Florida Highway Patrol trooper and served from 1976 to 1982 in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. He also served as a deputy on the Jefferson County’s Sheriff Office for a while.

The resolution further recognized Hobbs for his service terms on the Florida Sheriffs Association Board of Directors, the Florida Risk Management and Training Commission, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission, the latter a Governor appointed position.

The resolution noted that throughout his life, Hobbs engaged in his community and the philanthropic mission of the Sheriff’s Office, devoting his time to organizations such the United Way, the American Cancer Society and the Senior Citizens Center of Jefferson County.

Hobbs also, according to the resolution, was influential in implementing the Cops and Kids Program, which gives bicycles to underprivileged children, and Project Life Search, which assists in the search for individuals with special needs.

Finally the resolution recognized Hobbs for the numerous honors bestowed on him through the years, including the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Golden Metal Award for Law Enforcement Officer of the Year in 2004, the GEM Award from the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, and the Bronze Award from the United Way from 2004 to 2012.

Hobbs was buried with military honors at Bethel Cemetery off the Boston Highway on Saturday, Dec. 2.