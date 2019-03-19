Sheriff David Hobbs Memorial Barrel Race to return for second year

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Saddle up, Jefferson County!

Last year, the Sheriff David Hobbs Memorial Barrel Race honored the memory and legacy of one of Jefferson County's most beloved sheriffs.

The inaugural race and festivities served as a fundraiser for the Jefferson Senior Citizens Center, which had long been a passion of Sheriff Hobbs during his career and life in Jefferson County.

During the 2018 barrel race, event organizers and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office raised $15,000 in order to help support the senior center.

The memory of Sheriff Hobbs continues and his legacy will proceed to impact those in Jefferson County, as the fundraising memorial barrel race, sponsor party and festivities will returning in 2019!

The fundraising fun will begin on Thursday, April 4 with a karaoke night at Carrie Ann & Co.

The evening will be hosted by the Singing Cowboy Jerry Byrd, who will be a returning feature from the 2018 Sheriff David Hobbs memorial fundraising festivities.

Once more, Byrd will be winning hearts all over Jefferson County with his smooth singing voice, personable style and laid-back attitude.

The karaoke night will begin at 6 p.m. with only a $12 cover charge. Attendees will be able to enjoy a fun-filled karaoke session, heavy hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar.

The next evening, on Friday, April 5, the second annual Boots and Badges Sponsor Party will get the weekend officially started.

Cowboy Jerry Byrd will again reappear as a special guest for the sponsor party. Starting at 7 p.m., the evening will feature live entertainment, a cash bar, hors d'oeuvres and a live auction.

Tickets to this sponsor party will be $50 per person, and the party will be held at the Willow Pond Plantation.

But the event that everyone will be looking forward to will take place on Saturday, April 6.

Out under the sun, the red-clay arena at Evil Twin Farms will once more be filled with barrel racers of all ages and skill levels as they compete in the second annual Sheriff David Hobbs Memorial Barrel Race.

Exhibitions for the race will take place from 9 a.m. until noon.

At promptly 1 p.m., the race will start and those who want to watch the barrel racing will want to pick their spot and watch as riders and horses from Jefferson County and beyond turn up the dirt and compete in this special barrel race.

For the open race, a $2,500 (minimum) has been added and for the youth race, $500 has been added.

The entry fee for the open race is $40 and the youth race entry fee is $25.

Exhibition tickets are $3 and there are $5 grounds tickets per rider.

The audience will be able to enjoy the race, dine on delicious concessions and purchase raffle tickets for handcrafted and donated items.

The race has been approved as a Divisional Circuit Event with the Women's Professional Rodeo Association.

Five time National Barrel Horse Association Championship announcer Cowboy Jerry Byrd will be offering his talents as the memorial barrel race's announcer.

But above all, these three events will serve as special fundraisers that help to support an important organization and service provider of Jefferson County as well as honor the life and legacy of a man who served and protected the citizens of Jefferson County.

To inquire about these three April events, to purchase tickets, provide an item for any of the raffles or auctions, or to offer a buckle or barrel sponsorship, contact event organizers Sherri Dean with Evil Twin Farms at (850) 524-4442 or Cricket Edwards with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at (850) 544-2971.

If you aren't able to race or offer a sponsorship this year, make sure to turn up, purchase some raffle tickets, socialize with friends, watch the barrel racers compete, eat delicious sausage dogs from the concessions and help support this fundraiser for the Jefferson Senior Citizens Center.