Sheriff Hobbs laid to rest

The community bid a sad farewell to Sheriff David Hobbs on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 2. The funeral service, held at the First Baptist Church in Monticello, drew a large crowd that overflowed into the church fellowship hall and included the family, friends, law-enforcement officers from near and far and local and state elected public officials. Following the service, a lengthy procession of emergency and other vehicles proceeded south on U.S. 19 to the jail, turned around, and came back north on U.S. 19 and around the courthouse circle, where numerous residents stood and some waved American flags. The procession continued north to the Boston Highway and east to Bethel Cemetery, where Hobbs’ casket was buried, following a ceremony that included military honors and a 21-gun salute. Please see pages 8-9 in this weeks Monticello News for our special tribute to Sheriff Hobbs.

