Sheriff hosts pizza party for third grade class

Lynette Veit, ECB Publishing, Inc.

When Sheriff Mac McNeill read to one of the third grade classes during Children's Literacy Week at Jefferson Somerset, he was very impressed with their excellent behavior.

“They were fantastic,” he said.

A few weeks earlier, McNeill had been one of about two dozen community leaders who volunteered their time on the last day of Children's Literacy Week to read a book to one of the Pre-K through fifth grade classes. McNeill read Carnival at Candlelight by Mary Pope Osbourne to Mrs. Wilcoxson's stellar third graders.

“I wanted to show them that I appreciated their manners and their attention,” he added. Friday, Feb. 23, he was back at the school with pizzas and juice boxes, hosting a pizza party for the children.